Poorly advised A-level picks ‘lock students into wrong degrees’

School pupils need better information on their post-16 options to avoid the risk of narrowing their university and career choices, says Hepi report

February 13, 2025
Juliette Rowsell
A level results day

A lack of information and a narrowing of subjects at A level means students in England are potentially being “locked into” university options they are not happy with, a report has found.

The Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) has found that 28 per cent of university students say they would study a different course or at a different institution given the choice again. 

It says “part of the challenge” is that students have to make “important decisions at a young age”, by being forced to pick their A-level subjects – which significantly impacts their degree options – at the age of 15 or 16. 

More than two-fifths (41 per cent) of students wish they had taken different subjects at A level, BTEC or an equivalent at 16, including more than one-third of students who took A levels, according to a survey of 1,105 undergraduates conducted for the report.

“Consistently around a quarter of students would have chosen a different course or institution or both. This suggests that students are not being given the opportunity to try out different options or lack full information about what to expect…Lacking full information, there is a risk students lock themselves into a route they come to regret,” the report says.

It cites research from Ucas which found that a fifth of students could not study courses at university which appealed to them “because they did not have the relevant subjects for entry”. 

The report further says that higher education providers prefer a “broad and deep curriculum to one that is primarily deep”, so “moderate increases to the breadth of the curriculum may make applicants better prepared, not less so”.

This could see pupils take “four or even five A levels as a default” rather than three, with adjustments made to the content of A levels to support this. 

Previous research has found that the “decoupling” of AS and A levels, with AS levels no longer contributing to A level results, has resulted in more pupils choosing all their A levels from a single subject group, and means they are more likely to take three, rather than four, subjects as they start their A levels. 

The Hepi report calls the decision to decouple AS and A levels “flawed” and, when asked, more than a third of students (34 per cent) said they would feel “more fulfilled” taking four to five subjects.

The report recommends introducing a “pathways mentor guarantee”, where pupils would be “guaranteed a one-to-one conversation with an expert in careers pathways” who could advise them on the best subjects to take at 16 to “help them achieve their pathway goal”.

School pupils should be introduced to the “full suite of post-16 and post-18 options; unlike some of today’s provision, each option should be given a fair outing”, the report says.

The report comes as a government-commissioned inquiry, led by Becky Francis, former director of the UCL Institute of Education, prepares recommendations that could affect subject choices, qualification types and assessment options.

Josh Freeman, policy manager at Hepi and the report’s author, said some parts of the education system “punch below their weight and should be reformed”.

“It is absurd that the decisions students make at 15 – sometimes with little or no advice and guidance – determine the degree courses and often the careers available to them,” he said.

“One-to-one mentorship and more breadth of A-level and BTEC courses would stop students from being trapped by the decisions they made as teenagers.”

Read more about
Admissions
Students

Reader's comments (4)

#1 Submitted by Rylander1 on February 13, 2025 - 9:39am
In my view, the previous system, where AS levels were coupled to A levels was better than what we have now. Under that system, many school pupils would take four or five subjects at AS level to try them out before committing to three subjects at A2 level. This gave pupils an extra year before specialising. The system we have now is very much like the choice I had in the 1970’s where specialisation takes place at the beginning of Year 12. This has led to some of the problems described by the author where some students regret the subject choice that they made at university.
#2 Submitted by pmccorm7 on February 14, 2025 - 1:37pm
There is a very simple answer to this and it lies across the pond in the US. We don't ask students to narrow themselves so young. It's short sighted and frankly ridiculous. Let kids get a highschool degree that is general. Let them apply to a University not a department or degree. Students can focus and specialise once they are mature and experienced enough to do so.
#3 Submitted by J_Boss on February 16, 2025 - 9:09am
One solution is there. It is called International Baccalaureate. 3 high level subjects and 3 standard levels, very interdisciplinary. Some students at 15/16 may love 1-2 topics but the curriculum is sometimes very prescriptive and could kill the passion. Then they are left with nothing. Also some 6th form schools do not explain in details what is the content of the course. And you have to look beyond A levels at the universities what are their requirements. Some ask for maths for a social sciences study. In some careers apprenticeship is as good as a university degree, with similar prospects minus a debt, and you get more mature young professionals. Not easy period to make your choice, for the students and the parents.
#4 Submitted by saltwatersaint on February 16, 2025 - 1:48pm
We are going through the interviews right now with my youngest who has no clue what he wants to do and feels totally uninspired by what's on offer. He has picked A levels at one college, Blacksmithing at another, Creative Media at another and Carpentry in case it all goes pear shaped. He's good at science and maths (not outstanding) but school teacher has said he should do A levels but without knowing what he wants to do then we're back to picking subjects in the dark. My oldest did A levels and decided he didn't want to do a degree after all as he had had enough of school/college studying and is now struggling to get a job since he did A levels rather than something vocational or an apprenticeship. I think it's ridiculous that they have to make such constrictive choices so early on without any experience or really knowledge of what jobs, careers they lead to or what the workload of A levels and other options is like. It's really quite painful trying to guide kids through this, especially when they are already hitting institutional education burnout. Parents could do with some more support on this too.

