No plan to stop ‘disorderly exit’ if university goes bust, say MPs

Uncertainty remains on whether students would be locked out of classrooms mid-semester if a university folded, education committee warns

Published on
May 12, 2026
Last updated
May 12, 2026
Jack Grove
Festival goers in the rain and mud at the Glastonbury Festival, with boots upside down. To illustrate students could be left stranded if a major UK university went bust.
Source: Emulsion London Limited/Getty Images

Students could be left stranded if a major UK university went bust this year, according to an influential parliamentary committee as it warned about the “real possibility” of institutional failure.

Noting the UK higher education sector is facing “unprecedented” financial pressure, the House of Commons’ Education Select Committee said it is concerned over the “deeply conflicting” evidence that its inquiry had received over what would happen if a university became insolvent.

While ministers have insisted these institutions could enter liquidation and continue operating – which would allow them to “teach out” existing students and avoid a “disorderly exit” – legal specialists told MPs that liquidation would require the immediate cessation of trading, potentially meaning the sudden closure mid-term of an institution.

This “uncertainty” applied, in particular, to “universities that either hold a Royal Charter or are Higher Education Corporations that sit outside of the usual insolvency process that applies to private higher education providers that are companies and can be wound up by the Insolvency Act 1986”, explains a report outlining the findings of the inquiry published on 12 May, referring to both older universities and most post-92 universities.

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According to higher education minister Jacqui Smith, however, insolvent universities would not need to be liquidated, which would allow students to be transferred to other institutions and their records and achievements would be protected, the report says.

“Currently, there is no clearly understood protocol for how the government might respond to a situation of a provider at risk of imminent insolvency, which is a very serious problem,” the committee warns.

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In its 142-page report, which also considered the impact of forthcoming visa changes and an international student levy on universities, the committee calls for the government to urgently establish an early warning protocol, which would be triggered by the Office for Students categorising an institution as being at risk of insolvency.

It should also legislate to clarify the situation so that universities that become insolvent can continue to operate, while the sector should have costed plans for protecting students, staff and the wider community if the institution becomes insolvent and should provide a range of options to take action, including restructuring, merging with another institution, direct financial support or orderly exit.

During the committee’s evidence phase, the Office for Students’ then-chief executive Susan Lapworth said the regulator was concerned about 24 institutions exiting the market within the next 12 months, of which seven had more than 3,000 students. Another 26 institutions were at risk of exiting the market over the next two to three years, of which half had more than 3,000 students, she added.

While the OfS requires higher education institutions to create student protection plans in the case of institutional failure, the committee also found it “would be unlikely that the OfS could secure reasonable outcomes for students if a large multi-faculty university closed”.

“They would not provide sufficient protection were a large provider to become insolvent, something acknowledged by the Office for Students. Moreover, the plans do not cover the interests of staff, the impact on research or harm insolvency would do to the local economy and community,” it explains.

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“Protection for students should ensure a teach-out process and options for transfer to other suitable higher education providers, and ensuring international students can continue their studies until completion,” it says.

The committee also voices support for a special regime to support insolvent universities, which could provide more clarity for students and lenders affected by any closure.

While Smith told MPs that her department would not provide a “government bung” to bail out at-risk universities, Universities UK backed the idea of a “transformation fund” to help stricken universities, while other sector bodies supported the idea of a “stabilisation fund”. Supporting the idea, the committee said the negative impact of a disorderly exit is “too great to be left unchecked”.

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Helen Hayes, chair of the education committee, said the “possibility of a major UK university becoming insolvent is a real possibility, not a theoretical warning”.

Such a development would be devastating to students, staff and the wider local community. It would deliver a severe and lasting blow to the UK’s research footprint and international reputation,” she continued.

Given the “risk of insolvency is real”, developing an early warning system is “essential”, Hayes continued. “The government and the Office for Students should be ready to step in when the lights are turning amber, not when they are already flashing red.”

“Action must also be taken to protect students, who have invested time, money and energy into their studies. The government should clarify whether universities will be able to continue teaching if they reach insolvency, and Student Protection Plans must offer students peace of mind that they will not suffer through no fault of their own.”

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“While the committee respects the sector’s diverse views on the possibility of a special regime, in our view the risk of a disorderly exit is simply too great,” she added.

jack.grove@timeshighereducation.com

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Higher education policy
UK higher education policy
Office for Students (OfS)
University funding and finances
UK higher education funding
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Reader's comments (7)

#1 Submitted by bursar@... on May 12, 2026 - 8:32am
A problem known when HERA17 was in its Bill format and as passed. Much fiddling about with SPPs etc since then but the only solution is to create an HE insolvency regime as was done for FE. Although perhaps there is just enough flexibility under IA86 for a judge to use discretion to allow the funding of a teach-out - financed from the eventual fire-sale of the defunct U’s assets (but what is a used second-hand campus worth even if only one careful owner?!)…
#2 Submitted by richard... on May 12, 2026 - 11:39am
Speaking as somebody who works in HE, these rather non specific articles tend to provide an unsettling element of uncertainty and stress to all staff. The complete lack of specificity about “which” providers simply suggests that every, or no, providers will fold.
#3 Submitted by d.... on May 14, 2026 - 11:25am
And speaking as someone who also works in HE, I think it's high time we got over ourselves, showed a bit of spine, and just got on with the job - rather than complaining of "stress". Employees in the private sector deal with uncertainty every day. Uncertainty is a fact of life. The idea that we should have absolute job security, regardless of finances or performance, is one of the reasons why the sector is in disarray and maligned. If you work in a university you should be well aware of its finances, that it relies on the good grace of students taking out loans to fund it, the taxpayer doing the same, and recognise that we exist in a situation that few private sector organisations would have (nor deserve to) survive. We are extraordinarily expensive to the public purse, can drift on in a state of deep deficit with little risk of being asked to cut waste, yet are only too happy to bite the hand that feeds us.
#4 Submitted by rowland... on May 14, 2026 - 8:55pm
As you say, you work in HE, which is different from a private sector organisation. It is not profit making, it is intended to serve the national community to produce knowledge and skilled students. Any organisation that relies on income has a bottom line, but the state's historic mismanagement of student finance, including failing to uplift annual fees to sustain the sector, will likely dent national performance, innovation, the supply of skilled workers, and tear the heart of many urban communities nationally as massive institutions collapse. We all probably want to join in the discussion on what universities are for, how many students are needed, what subjects and how it should all be funded, but any of this takes us back to a pretty central role for the state in planning for the future and again shows that these institutions are not businesses and should not be thought of in that way. As for waste, this is only to be found at the top.
#5 Submitted by d.... on May 15, 2026 - 11:23am
We aren't that different that we should be immune to job losses or require handling with kid-gloves any time there is so much as mention of a potential for cut backs. I see no reason why we deserve jobs for life when those jobs are funded by people who have no such security. The number of students in the system and the number of degrees we fund does need to be properly discussed - it never is. Again, we are overly sensitive to any hint of reductions and overstate the importance of ponderous 3-year degrees in learning. The very fact we have so many is a direct result of the money that could, for a while, be made from them. So either we run like business, taking the thick with the thin in terms of growth and contraction of the sector in response to economic health, or accept that publicly financed tertiary education necessitates a much smaller number of degrees and students, and likely much leaner operations, if we want the cost to be managed.
#6 Submitted by n.grant... on May 12, 2026 - 11:52am
It would be interesting to see Jacqui Smith's response to the hypothetical, but increasingly real, scenario that would mean certain regions of the country might well be left without any functioning large, dual intensive universities. I wonder what she thinks that would mean for that region - in terms of education, the local economy, and culture? It would be nice to see a clear response from government on that, rather than just ideas on managing an "orderly market exit".
#7 Submitted by andrew.... on May 13, 2026 - 6:09pm
Perhaps those universities which recognise that they are at threat should start the process of identifying which of their brethren institutions would be willing to take them over, probably at the cost of a management layer or two, but maintaining the operational (teaching and research) functionality. Not doing so could be considered to be dereliction of duty.

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