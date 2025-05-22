Nine in 10 British Academy postdocs get permanent academic jobs

Strong career outcomes of fellowship holders underlines importance of early career support, says academy

May 22, 2025
Jack Grove
Source: iStock/Panagiotis Maravelis

Nine in 10 recipients of British Academy early career fellowships secured permanent academic posts, with more than a third holding professorships, a new report has found.

Analysing the career outcomes of more than 1,100 former recipients of the academy’s postdoctoral fellowships and its Rising Star Engagement Awards, researchers from the Careers Research and Advisory Centre (Crac) found that 91 per cent of former postdocs now held permanent academic roles, mostly in Russell Group universities.

Thirty-seven per cent of former British Academy fellowship holders surveyed by Crac are professors, with small numbers also identifying as department heads, executive deans or pro vice-chancellors, according to the study published on 22 May.

Those not in academia are most likely to be working in education and training (2.8 per cent), government or public administration (2.2 per cent) or libraries, museums and archives (1.8 per cent).

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Rising Award Engagement winners have also done well; nearly 90 per cent of those surveyed had risen to positions above lecturer, with almost 40 per cent having reached professorial or equivalent senior roles.

About three-quarters (78 per cent) of former British Academy postdocs said they were supervising doctoral students, while more than 80 per cent said they remained active in UK academic research.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pilot career tracking study, which used wider career search results beyond the survey to augment its cohort, is likely to underline the importance of the British Academy postdoctoral fellowship scheme, which contributes up to 80 per cent of a recipient’s salary costs for three years to free them from most teaching and administrative tasks. Funded by the UK government via the academy, about 45 awards are made in the arts, humanities and social sciences each year, with almost 1,500 awards funded since 1986.

The Rising Star Engagement Awards are one-year awards for early career academics, which provide up to £15,000 to undertake skills and development activities. About 25 awards were made annually between 2015 and 2019.

Many survey respondents spoke of the importance of the fellowship in helping secure their first lectureship or remain in academia during times of few job opportunities, while others said the funding was crucial for publishing books or developing future research projects.

Alex Lewis, the British Academy’s director of research, said the pilot “highlights the long-term benefits of early career support for individual researchers [but] also shows that investing in researchers early in their careers leads to clear strategic value for the UK’s research base.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This scalable, evidence-led approach to tracking research careers enables the academy – and the wider sector – to develop funding strategies that are grounded in real-world experience and deliver maximum value and impact for researchers, their institutions, and society at large.” 

jack.grove@timeshighereducation.com

Read more about
Read more about: 
Research

Register to continue

Why register?

  • Registration is free and only takes a moment
  • Once registered, you can read 3 articles a month
  • Sign up for our newsletter
Please
or
to read this article.

Related articles

Reader's comments (2)

#1 Submitted by ... on May 22, 2025 - 8:13am
These are impressive stats. Of course the question then relates to where these postdocs are awarded? In the past I know they predominantly were awarded to the so-called 'golden triangle' of Oxford Cambridge London and it was very hard for students outside to get a fellowship. What are the current figures? I assume they are better now, but while this sounds great, it does raise EDI issues and issues about the support for Universities outside the GT who also have a research infrastructure to build and maintain.
#2 Submitted by ... on May 22, 2025 - 4:10pm
TRACE AND RECOVER STOLEN BITCOIN/USDT/ETHEREUM CRYPTO INVESTMENT: THROUGH THE HACK ANGELS I am sure. Not everyone has heard about THE HACK ANGELS RECOVERY EXPERT. I recently lost over 870,000 in this cryptocurrency scam after being assured that I would receive a substantial return on my investment within a few days. All of this happened so quickly that I was in shock. My husband almost left me and I was going to lose everything until I came across THE HACK ANGELS RECOVERY EXPERT online who are experts in recovering cryptocurrency funds from these scammers. Less a day of consultation, they were able to retrieve all of my money. I'm very grateful to these guys for saving me from becoming a victim. If you have ever fallen victim to a bitcoin or cryptocurrency fraud, I strongly suggest using THE HACK ANGELS RECOVERY EXPERT to assist you get your money back. WhatsApp +1(520)200-2320 or shoot them an Email at support@thehackangels.com They also have a great Website at www.thehackangels.com

You might also like

Sponsored

Featured jobs

See all jobs
ADVERTISEMENT