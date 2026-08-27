GUS completes takeover of Lincoln Bishop University

Lincoln Bishop University is to formally become part of Global University Systems (GUS), it has announced, marking the effective privatisation of the public institution.

A new company, Lincoln Bishop University Limited, will be formed that sits within the wider Netherlands-based education group. A separate charitable foundation will be created to act as trustee of the institution’s founding endowments.

GUS – which owns and operates several other private education providers, including the University of Law – has been involved with Lincoln Bishop for almost two years, having initially provided it with a loan to help keep the institution afloat.

Questions had been raised about the relationship, which Lincoln Bishop had previously referred to as a “strategic alliance”. Some worried that it represented a “takeover by stealth”.

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The latest move is still subject to regulatory approval. Lincoln Bishop said it has been in conversation with the Office for Students about achieving the full range of registrations for the new company, including degree-awarding powers and university title, on a like-for-like basis with those it currently holds.

The university insisted that it will remain autonomous, “retaining its distinctive values, responsibility for academic standards, and commitment to providing a personalised student experience”. The move will not result in any job cuts, it added.

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Andrew Gower, vice-chancellor of Lincoln Bishop University, said the agreement allows the university to “really deliver on [its] potential”.

“GUS shares our confidence in the continued strength and future direction of the university, and our ambitions are aligned around driving sustainable growth and advancing social and economic prosperity through excellence in teaching, research and knowledge exchange.”

Having met with leaders from other universities within the group in recent months, he added: “I’m excited about the possibilities for collaboration that will provide new opportunities for students and staff. Our university thriving as part of this global network will mean we can make even more of a positive difference within the communities we serve.”

Academics feared that GUS’ influence on the university was leading it away from its teacher-training routes and towards a greater business and law focus, in line with other universities in the group.

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The institution said that a new business school has been established, as well as increased provision in subjects allied to medicine, psychology and sports. Nevertheless, it insisted: “The change in corporate structure proposed will help accelerate these plans, but does not involve a change in direction.”

Aaron Etingen, executive chairman and chief executive officer of GUS, said Lincoln Bishop is a “distinctive institution with a proud history”, and “we see significant potential to support the university’s future development while preserving the qualities which have driven its success and which make it special”.

“Building on our existing strategic partnership, today’s announcement will enable the university to benefit from being part of a wider ecosystem with significant international experience, operational expertise and global reach. We look forward to working closely with the university’s leadership, staff, students and partners through the next stage of the process.”

juliette.rowsell@timeshighereducation.com