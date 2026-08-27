Britons ‘least positive’ on value of university, Ipsos finds

Public opinion across the UK diverges significantly from international norms, a poll of 31 nations reveals

Published on
August 27, 2026
Last updated
August 27, 2026
Georgia Luckhurst
Source: Getty/Tara Kankarash

The UK is experiencing a “distinct wave” of public scepticism about the value of going to university, according to a survey of attitudes across 31 countries.

The nation is the least likely of all those polled to consider university degrees essential or good value, the 2026 Ipsos Education Monitor finds.

It follows findings by the British Social Attitudes Survey, which suggested earlier this year that the proportion of the general public in England who believe a degree is not good value for money has hit a record high.

While people in places such as Argentina and Singapore believe strongly that degrees are worth the cost, just 28 per cent of Brits told pollsters that degrees in their country merit the money spent on them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While higher education remains the default route to career opportunity globally, public opinion across Great Britain has diverged significantly from international norms,” the Ipsos findings report.

The Ipsos survey, released on 26 August, polled more than 20,000 people from nations including India, Japan, Australia, Brazil, South Africa and the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

On average, 53 per cent of all those asked said they think university degrees are good value for money. But the assessment of value does not always dovetail with perceptions about the efficacy of degrees in the job market. In Argentina, for instance, degrees are seen as both important and worthwhile, whereas in the Netherlands, university is viewed as good value but not a necessary path for success.

“The US reflects a more transactional perspective, where degrees are often seen as necessary despite concerns about value for money,” the report states. But Britons took a very different view; the 40 per cent of the 1,000 polled who said a degree is very important to succeed in life was the lowest in the survey. And a roughly equal share (39 per cent) would advise young people today to enter the workplace directly rather than pursuing higher education, making the UK one of only two countries surveyed where straight-to-work is seen as preferable to further study.

Meanwhile, 59 per cent of highly educated Britons agree that a degree helps career progression, compared with 45 per cent among those with lower educational qualifications.

Nick Hillman, director of the Higher Education Policy Institute, told Times Higher Education the findings were “worrying”.

“I’d love to say that these results are nonsense so we shouldn’t believe them, but it looks like a very big survey done by a serious polling company,” he said. “So we do have to take them at face value.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hillman suggested the polling might reflect recent political chatter, saying: “We’ve had years of people attacking universities from the political left and from the right, so in the end, that seeps into people’s perceptions. Then you’ve got worrying data around the state of graduate outcomes.”

But he said it was important to “look even more at what people do, rather than what they say”.

“If you look at the Ucas numbers, demand for higher education remains very very strong,” he noted, referencing the most recent A-level results day data from the admissions service. “More people will be going to university this autumn than did last autumn.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hillman argued that people might use opinion polls to “send a signal to policymakers” about discontent regarding issues such as a difficult job market and the high cost of student debt.

Alternatives to higher education in the UK are not as strong as those in many other countries, he added.

“I don't want to sound complacent…but all the historical evidence [shows] that when a country is facing a problem, the best thing you can do is raise your education system to the highest possible level,” he said.

“Let’s say you’re 18 now and you’re not that bothered about going to university or not, but you can’t find a sensible job. [In such a case] going to university is a good thing to do...in an AI world, we need to be smarter than in a pre-AI world."

ADVERTISEMENT

georgia.luckhurst@timeshighereducation.com

Read more about
Read more about: 
Higher education policy

Register to continue

Why register?

  • Registration is free and only takes a moment
  • Once registered, you can read 3 articles a month
  • Sign up for our newsletter
Please
or
to read this article.

Related articles

Reader's comments (15)

#1 Submitted by ... on August 27, 2026 - 8:29am
"Fog in the Channel - Europe cut off". Don;t you mean 'other countries out of step with Britain on value of university education. I only say this as I suspect it is only a matter of time (and increasing graduate numbers in these countries, along with reduced graduate job opportunities due to AI, hyperglobalisation and a permadownturn in the world economy, before these other countries catch up with (catch down with ?) Britain.
#2 Submitted by stephen... on August 27, 2026 - 7:29pm
Britain's anti-intellectualism puts it in the vanguard?
#3 Submitted by bursar@... on August 27, 2026 - 8:48am
Given England has shifted more of the cost of ‘buying’ a degree from the taxpayer to the student/graduate and given that this cost is substantial by way of lifetime loans debt, it is not a surprise that the doubt about the ‘value’ of HE is higher than in most nations where HE is still a public good supplied with very low fees. So, as with the Dutch example, folk may well say the degree is still of ‘value’ because it is cheap/affordable even if not necessarily of much use in the jobs market?
#4 Submitted by ... on August 27, 2026 - 10:18am
Very true but I can not thinking that recent stories in the press also affect the public's opinion of the value of HE.
#5 Submitted by ... on August 27, 2026 - 1:11pm
I agree all those stories about graduate unemployment, high debt, academic misconduct like plagiarism and sexual harassment, all the modish virtue-signalling trigger warnings etc etc. We have no-one else to blame but ourselves in my view.
#6 Submitted by barbara... on August 27, 2026 - 2:55pm
Graduate unemployment is a problem generated by the sluggish economy. High debt is a political choice made by UK politicians. Both make the UK an outlier - and not in a good way.
#7 Submitted by graff.... on August 29, 2026 - 2:33pm
No! UK--with great variation among universities--fits well within European and international patterns.
#8 Submitted by mike.... on August 27, 2026 - 10:22am
If you choose a STEM subject you will be OK in the workplace of the future.
#9 Submitted by ... on August 27, 2026 - 2:10pm
You need to have the right degree from the right university, Medicine from Oxford or Law from Cambridge, fine. Maybe less good if you have say Theatre Studies form a northern industrial city university, or even history from another Russell Group institution. Unless of course you (and your daddy) are VERY wealthy, then you can afford to do that history degree, basically a 3 year holiday at a giant dating agency. This is very socially divisive, as to get into that 'right university' to do the 'right degree' you may need very good A levels, so you need to have gone to an excellent school, whose leafy green catchment area is dominated by high house prices. You need that rich daddy again. Don't you just love intergenerational wealth, and poverty, transfer?
#10 Submitted by barbara... on August 27, 2026 - 2:56pm
"a 3 year holiday at a giant dating agency" - you are showing your age.
#11 Submitted by graff.... on August 29, 2026 - 2:33pm
Increasingly, untrue. Look at the data
#12 Submitted by ... on August 27, 2026 - 12:43pm
With over 700,000 graduates now on benefits in the UK is it any wonder that a degree has lost its value? We also need to remember that many of these graduates will be creaking under the pressure of loans they took out to fund their education in the first place. The worrying thing is that with AI taking all these entry-level jobs, it would seem that the already high 700,000 number will only increase further.
#13 Submitted by ... on August 27, 2026 - 1:19pm
"Meet the apprentices who have chosen a debt-free path to a career in construction — and will soon be helping to ease the housing crisis." You see, it's not all doom and gloom!!
#14 Submitted by graff.... on August 29, 2026 - 1:21am
No one, no one, should make any arguments based on opinion polls. Totally unreliable. Do not report response rates. Self-selected respondents. How can anyone base an article on IPSO?
new
#15 Submitted by dan.... on September 1, 2026 - 9:19am
"If you look at the Ucas numbers, demand for higher education remains very very strong" that in itself is an indication of the problem - there is no (at scale) alternative available. Degree Apprenticeships are a strong alternative, but minimal in scale by comparison and with a limited employer landscape. Perhaps 27,000 level 6 starts in 2026, but the number taken by those under 19s is minimal (under 15%) - compared to the 367,000 under 19s already placed in this year's recruitment round.

You might also like

Sponsored

Featured jobs

See all jobs
ADVERTISEMENT