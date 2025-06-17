Accurate data ‘critical’ to meet higher education refugee goal

Collecting accurate data on the number of refugees in higher education is “critical” if the sector is to meet an upcoming United Nations participation target, according to a new report.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees’ (UNHCR) goal – the “15by30 target” – is to achieve enrolment of 15 per cent of refugee youth in higher education by 2030.

The current rate is just 7 per cent, but a new report by Times Higher Education Consultancy in collaboration with UNHCR and higher education partners warns that refugee enrolment may be considerably under-reported.

The research says that evidence is limited by a lack of reliable data on refugee access, protection risks for students in reporting their status, and many refugees falling “under the radar” in remote, private institutions.

The study, which involved 291 institutions from 63 countries, finds that 78 per cent of responding institutions have special policies or measures in place to help specific vulnerable groups or international students enrol, which could include refugees or asylum seekers.

However, the survey, conducted between August 2024 and January 2025, finds existing support is often not tailored towards the complex needs of refugee and asylum seeker students. Just 20 per cent of support services are designed specifically for refugees.

And, although 57 per cent of institutions provide assistance with tuition fees, only 29 per cent offer financial assistance specifically for refugees and asylum seekers – students who typically need additional support and who face added challenges in opening bank accounts.

Alanna Heyer, associate reporting officer for the UNHCR, told THE that refugees face amplified challenges on accessing higher education, including restrictions on freedom of movement, institutionalised limitations on access to higher education and the right to work, and difficulties validating prior learning credentials.

The research attempts to tackle the challenge of consistently collecting standard data, building the capacity of higher education institutions to gather this data, and using it to advance the quantity, relevance of and knowledge about higher education opportunities for refugees.

Heyer said improving across these areas is essential to monitor progress towards and to achieve the 15by30 target – but that this goal should be a “starting point” for further improvement.

“The report gets the ball rolling on understanding the impacts of investments in higher education for refugees,” she added.

Bridging and transition programmes, which help refugee students catch up on what they may have missed between secondary and higher education, are seen as a key component of the 15by30 roadmap.

Just under a fifth of respondents offer a preparatory or bridge programme specifically for these students.

The report warns that underlying barriers in policy development and implementation highlight the need for “collaborative, innovative and iterative” approaches to both research and policy development.

“Improving access to higher education for refugee [and] asylum seeker students will require enhanced sector-wide co-operation and knowledge sharing with respect to data collection and dissemination,” it says.

It calls for accurate data on refugee and asylum seeker student enrolment, holistic refugee-specific support and improved knowledge sharing among institutions.

