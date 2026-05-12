Nottingham ‘would run out of money’ by 2031 without further cuts

Vice-chancellor defends deep job losses at embattled institution, insisting restructure will help it adapt to changed environment in higher education

Published on
May 12, 2026
Last updated
May 12, 2026
Juliette Rowsell
Jane Norman, University of Nottingham vice-chancellor

“Doing nothing is not an option,” according to the embattled vice-chancellor of the University of Nottingham as the institution embarks on another major restructure which could see more than 600 people leave.

After cutting 350 professional services staff posts last year, Nottingham is now looking to make a further 608 full-time job cuts, one of the largest university restructures seen in the current wave of redundancies. This comes after it reported an £85 million deficit in its most recent financial accounts – up from £17 million the year before.

Staff at the institution have been told that the cuts will be made gradually until 2030, subject to consultation with unions. The university said it would run out of money by 2031 if a major intervention was not made now.

Speaking to Times Higher Education, Jane Norman, who has led the university on a permanent basis since January 2025, acknowledged the scale of the cuts and said that the impact on staff is “at the forefront” of her mind.

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“I absolutely understand the scale of this change is never easy, and front and centre of my mind is the impact on staff around this. I know it’s a really difficult time for staff and [we’re] absolutely committed to being as transparent as we can with them, making sure staff have as much support as they possibly can.”

Norman attributed many of Nottingham’s financial woes to the wider challenges facing the sector, including rising inflationary costs, increased energy prices, and the “fairly static” domestic undergraduate fee.

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“We are not immune to the financial challenges facing all universities, and we currently spend more than we earn, and we can’t continue to do that…‘Do nothing’ is not an option.”

The proposed job cuts are expected to hit the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences hardest, with more than 150 staff cut. This is followed by the Faculty of Arts, which will see 134 academic posts cut, social sciences at 108, sciences at 97 and engineering at 38. 

As part of the cuts, the university announced in November that it is planning on closing 42 courses, including music and modern foreign languages courses, as well as programmes in child health, mental health, theology, education, microbiology and agriculture.

These decisions were made after a “real decline in students wanting to study on those courses over the last five to ten years”, Norman said, adding the university will instead focus on “what students want to study” and a greater focus on the university’s “strategic priorities”. 

She added the university also “needs to be selective about the research we do”, saying: “This is a big change for our organisation, and I absolutely know that change on this scale is not easy, but we need to make these changes so that we are sustainable for future generations and continue to deliver excellent research.”

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But Norman stressed that the institution’s transformation plan, Future Nottingham, represented more than just cuts. She said it will also see the university move to more “digital ways of learning”, will make its courses “more attractive”, with plans to adopt a new student success programme and “professionalise” student support, including mental health support.  

The University and College Union (UCU) branch has argued that many of Nottingham’s problems are “self-inflicted”, including spending £80 million on its Castle Meadow campus in recent years, which has now been valued at £14 million. 

The university is currently in the process of selling its King’s Meadow campus, and Norman said it will “possibly look” at selling the Castle Meadow site too, once the lease with its current tenant, Nottingham College, comes to an end.

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The downsizing of estates follows changing student habits, she said. “Some of our campuses were bought at a different time when we talked differently and we worked differently. It was a pre-pandemic purchase when digital education was less of an issue.”

Overall, Norman believes that the changes are “exciting” and will future-proof the university through a transition period in UK higher education. While she stressed that she did not want to “minimise the adverse impact on staff”, she said the moment represents “huge opportunities” for the university.

“I think it’s a really interesting time in higher education…The world is changing, geopolitics is changing, and what students want is really changing. I think the universities that will survive and thrive are ones like ours that are taking a very proactive view of the environment, and thinking carefully about how they want to not just survive for the next couple of years, but to thrive in 10, 20, 30 years for the future. 

“So actually it’s an exciting time for higher education, because I think there’s a real opportunity to shape our response and still stick with our core strengths of excellent research and excellent teaching, but make sure we do it in a way that’s modern, effective and fit for the future.”

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juliette.rowsell@timeshighereducation.com

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Reader's comments (15)

#1 Submitted by bursar@... on May 12, 2026 - 8:58am
Sounds like a winding-back from pre-Covid over-expansion which included property purchases, together with belatedly facing up to changing customer demand that has left certain degree courses with uneconomic student numbers - and reduced international student recruitment at PGT level. Much the same as at several other Us now going through a similar restructuring process, except here there is the extra burden of gone-wrong property transactions (at other Us there will be exceptionally heavy borrowing that is now an extra burden - but perhaps double-whammy for Nottingham if it borrowed to fund those property transaction?!).
#2 Submitted by k.s.... on May 12, 2026 - 10:16am
Shambolic management at Nottingham, they need to slash the excess bureaucracy and make any bureaucrat paid over £60,000 actually justify their job. If they cannot prove they are worth the money then sack them plain and simple.
#3 Submitted by c.... on May 14, 2026 - 6:35am
Just to stick up for bureaucrats or professional service staff, they work very hard. We are not clocking off at 5pm. Those of us closer or beyond £60k (Most of us are not) work on vital functions such as research grant support and international engagement. When compared to my colleagues in the private sector in Pharma, they work more regular hours (I went to bed at midnight and got up at 4:30am). They also have much better kit, software and training programmes (time to do them as well). I work significant unpaid overtime and in the private sector, I would get some compensation for that and a 3% pay increase as a minimum. If you want even more duties like piled on you, by all means, it's not like academics already have unsustainable workloads. I would suggest you read back and assess your tone - working class people were brought up to respect everyone and we all have mental health issues so please reflect before making another 'educated' assesment of the bean counters.
#4 Submitted by ... on May 12, 2026 - 10:21am
"Overall, Norman believes that the changes are “exciting” and will future-proof the university through a transition period in UK higher education." Unfortunately, Jane Norman couldn't be more wrong. The job loses and course cuts are not just a blip but are part of a longer term trend in response to falling international student numbers. Money is tight and the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine put parents (who fund their kids education) on edge. International students are far more discerning these days about where and what they study. Many Chinese students, for example, a group that the University of Nottingham is heavily reliant on due to it partnering with Ningbo in China, are opting to study at home or closer to home. Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and the newly emerging markets of Thailand and South Korea offer cheaper and safer alternative to studying in the UK. When Jane Norman says that the University of Nottingham will run out of money by 2031, she is stating a fact. For many years universities in the UK have put all their eggs into the one lucrative international student basket but now that these students are not coming the HE landscape is finding itself in deep financial trouble that can only get worse.
#5 Submitted by nkm@dmu... on May 12, 2026 - 10:48am
Same excuses: inflationary cost, energy costs, fees. Actuality, low competence executives, VCs more interested in their reputation, impact and career than the longer term health of their institutions, short term projects pursued without long term analysis. August 2024: City Campus Masterplan. Castle Meadow site and offices bought for £37.5 million, refitted for new business school. Plans for new pathways, seating areas, cafe. A dynamic campus. February 2025: University of Nottingham to sell £80m Castle Meadow campus just months after it fully opened
#6 Submitted by ... on May 12, 2026 - 11:00am
Leaving aside the dishonesty of Nottingham management here when it comes to explaining how they got into this mess--their own mismanagement has significantly contributed to this crisis, but those responsible have never taken responsibility and instead have made everyone else pay the price--this passage is misleading: "The proposed job cuts are expected to hit the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences hardest, with more than 150 staff cut. This is followed by the Faculty of Arts, which will see 134 academic posts cut, social sciences at 108, sciences at 97 and engineering at 38." When looked at proportionally rather than just headline numbers, it is the Arts that is being hit the hardest, not Medicine. That is not to minimise the impact those cuts will have on the other departments, but it is important to state accurately who is being targeted the most here. Once again arts and humanities are being devalued and sacrificed on the altar of the bottom line.
#7 Submitted by aletira... on May 12, 2026 - 3:44pm
Spot on. The long term damages to British HE are incalculable... The whole business model has to be drawn from zero. A new public mandate, with a ordered management of this mess, has to be put in place. The obsession for making a business case for all university courses is just destroying the whole sector and reputation.
#8 Submitted by aletira... on May 12, 2026 - 3:41pm
So... it is 'exciting' to cut 1000 jobs in few years, more to come, and becoming a professional service firm focused on digital education? Is it exciting to have an asset worth less than 20% of its initial price, instead of holding management accountable? I cannot believe what I am reading
#9 Submitted by ... on May 12, 2026 - 4:44pm
Has the university's comm department actually read this piece before it went out? Cutting 1000 jobs and losing that much in asset during this financial crisis is far from being 'exciting' regardless of any new developments, esp amidst the cost of living crisis. Prof, you're just digging a deep hole for yourself in trying to be positive about it all when it isn't. Pitch it like Peter Matheson front U of Edinburgh may be more effective.
#10 Submitted by barbara... on May 13, 2026 - 1:58pm
My thoughts precisely. A University spokesperson should have been present and have prepped the VC prior to this interview. The use of 'exciting' is going to haunt her and Nottingham for some time to come. Prepared remarks for the foreseeable future will help Nottingham navigate their path forward.
#11 Submitted by p.... on May 12, 2026 - 6:35pm
Very sad news.
#12 Submitted by a.g.... on May 12, 2026 - 11:09pm
Get rid of the “leaders” who are trashing this fine institution. And while you’re at it the board of governors who have been happy to sign off absurd plans from those clowns.
#13 Submitted by andrew.... on May 13, 2026 - 9:32am
A catalogue of catastrophic decisions by management and a supine university council that signs off anything that management presents to it has led to this sorry situation. To list the most egregious decisions in order: Project Transform - a failed IT and student management initiative that cost upwards of £60 million - this was the subject of a report by PwC which is still available online and clearly presents the failures of management. Purchase of Castle Meadow campus, which is presented as being from a different era, but was in fact post covid when the direction of travel in terms of University finances was clear for all to see and regardless, how anyone can mess up a real estate deal this badly beggars belief. The implementation of Unicore - an overarching IT system that covers payroll, purchasing and general University management of staff - expensive, time consuming package that had previously caused catastrophic problems at Uni of Edinburgh and Birmingham City Council.
#14 Submitted by ... on May 13, 2026 - 2:57pm
many of the courses it is closing have no demand and other schools are generating enormous profits so it makes sense to cut jobs where there are zero students applying and to performance review staff into early retirement when they have not published a 3* or 4* paper for years.
#15 Submitted by ... on May 20, 2026 - 2:36pm
Calling the future 'exciting' following a period of redundancies of Future Nottingham phase one and after announcing another wave of redundancies, all the while from the ivory tower of a senior management position that would never be affected by FN plans (paywise or otherwise) is incredibly insulting. FN2 plans were leaked and UoN acted more upset that the plan was leaked rather than the fact they plan to issue further redundancies. Unions passed a no confidence vote in the UoN management back in February, but none of the board found at fault stood down or took any action to address issues. "Doing nothing is not an option" - I couldn't agree more.

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